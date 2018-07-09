Lahiri slips in third round, but stays in contention at Greenbrier

White Sulphur Springs (US) : Anirban Lahiri staged a terrific fightback after a disappointing front nine to bring home a card of one-over 71 in the third round of the Greenbrier Classic here.

Lahiri who bogeyed first, second, seventh and ninth on front nine, stopped the leakage of shots in the back nine as he birdied 12th, 14th and 17th to take his total to 11-under 199.

The Indian golfer slipped from overnight T-2 to T-6 but is still within striking distance at just three shots behind leader, Harold Varner (66). With the Old White TPC dried out on a sunny Saturday the scores weren’t as low as the first two days when rains softened the course. Yet there were no less than eight rounds of 63 or better.

Lahiri, who holed a lot of long putts on second day, missed at least three inside six feet and another one from under nine feet.

Varner is tied with second-round leader Kelly Kraft (69). Varner had four back-nine birdies after 10 consecutive pars. Kraft led by as many as four strokes but bogeyed two of the final three holes and shot one-under 69. Both were at 14-under 196.

Fifteen golfers were within five shots of the lead. Defending champion Xander Schauffele and Kevin Na were at 13 under.

Both shot 65. Kraft and Varner are looking for their first PGA TOUR wins in their 85th starts. Since this tournament debuted in 2010, there have been four first-time champions, but no third-round leader has won.