Lahiri at tied 49 in tough conditions;  Woods at 14th

Palm Beach Gardens (US) : Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded three bogeys in a span of four holes towards the end of his second round but eventually made the cut at the Honda Classic here.

After starting from the tenth, Lahiri was two-under through 13 holes before he dropped the bogeys on fifth, seventh and eighth. The birdie in between on sixth was some consolation as he ended at one-over 71 and a total of four-over, which for long time looked the cutline.

Eventually, the cut fell at five-over and Lahiri made it comfortably and was tied 49th with the prospect of improving it over the weekend.

The difficulty was the wind, which blew hard not just in the morning but also the afternoon. In addition, the greens were bare, firm and crusty which meant event three-footers were not easy given-ins.