Lady Vissanji Academy champions

Mumbai : Lady Ratanbai & Sir Mathuradas Vissanji Academy ended at the top of the school ranking table to be crowned as the Champions of Sports For All 2016, at the DY Patil Stadium, Nerul on Monday.

The 22 day-long sporting extravaganza for inter-school sports which started on November 28 and culminated saw Vissanji Academy win 20 gold medals, 18 silver and 21 bronze medal and amass a total of 196 points to edge out a strong challenge from Vibgyor High School, Goregaon and Jamnabai Narsee School, who finished second and third respectively on the points table.

Each gold medal carried five points, while silver and bronze added for three and two points respectively on the points tally.

Vissanji Academy, who fielded a strong contingent of 321 kids including 189 boys and 132 girls and participated in 15 different sporting category were not even in contention till the 19th day of the championship and it looked like Vibgyor would walk out as the champions. However, their performance in the combat sport on day 20th and 21st, where they collected a total of 42 medals.