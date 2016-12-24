Lad, Tare steady boat

Raipur : Siddhesh Lad scored an unbeaten century and also put on a crucial 105-run stand with Aditya Tare (73) to help Mumbai overcome early jitters and reach 250 for five against Hyderabad on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfina.

Opting to bat, Mumbai got off to a poor start, losing four wickets for just 34 runs on the board with left-arm medium pacer Chama Milind (3/64) accounting for the top three batsmen at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here.

With the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav back in the dressing room, Lad and Tare joined hands to consolidate the Mumbai innings. The two batted for the next 40.3 overs and added 100 plus runs together before Mumbai’s wicketkeeper-captain Tare fell for 73 that came off 148 balls and was studded with 14 boundaries.

However, Hyderabad failed to take anymore wicket after Tare’s dismissal, even as Lad batted through the day to remain unbeaten at stumps on 101 off 196 deliveries that included 15 hits to the fence and a six.

Lad also shared another fruitful partnership with Abhishek Nayar (46 not out). The duo put on an unbroken 111-run stand for the sixth wicket.

For Hyderabad Mohammed Siraj (2/58) was the other successful bowler after Milind.

Brief scores:

l Mumbai: 250 for five in 90 overs (Siddhesh Lad 101 batting, Aditya Tare 73, Abhishek Nayar 46 batting; Chama Milind 3/64, Mohammed Siraj 2/58).