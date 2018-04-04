La Pegasus gallops away to easy win

Mumbai : La Pegasus Polo Team proved too strong for Army Corps/ARTY Polo Team (handicap 1 ½ goals) as they galloped away to a facile 8 goals to 2 ½ victory in a first round match of the ARC Challenge Cup (4 goals) Tournament, organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) as part of the 71st Annual Horse Show & Polo Tournaments – 2018, and played the ARC polo grounds, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, on Tuesday evening.

Mitesh Mehta and Sanjay Jindal, both played the lead roles by scoring three goals each to power La Pegasus to an easy win. Ali Ilyash scored two goals to complete the scoring tally for Pegasus. Maj. Arjun Patel scored the only goal in the second chukker for the losers.

La Pegasus dominated from the start and Mehta scored twice in the first chukker and he added one more in the second. Jindal contributed one goal each in the second, third and fourth chukkers, while Ali scored both his goals in the final chukker.

Results (final): La Pegasus 8 (Mitesh Mehta 3 goals, Sanjay Jindal 3 goals, Ali Ilyash 2 goals) beat Army Corps/ARTY (handicap 1 1/2 goals) 2 1/2 (Maj. Arjun Patel 1)