La Liga: Barca misses chance to go on top post Malaga defeat

Malaga : Barcelona missed the chance to edge past Real Madrid and go on top of the La Liga standings after suffering a surprise 0-2 defeat against Malaga at La Rosaleda Stadium on Saturday.

Barcelona, who are currently at the second spot, could have moved level on points with Real Madrid with a win following the capital side’s earlier draw against Atletico Madrid.

However, a first-half strike from ex-Barcelona forward Sandro Ramirez in the 32nd minute of the game and a late effort from Jony Rodriguez ended their hopes.

And things went from bad to worse after the interval with a second booking for Neymar – his first red card in LaLiga – following a reckless foul on Diego Llorente near the corner flag, reports goal.com.–ANI