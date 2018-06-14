Krisha, Nayshaa march into quarters

Mumbai : Krisha Shah and Nayshaa Batoye scored contrasting victories to advance into girls’ under-15 singles quarter-final round of the CCI-Greater Mumbai District Badminton Championship, jointly organized by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GBMA).

In an interesting and well-contested pre-quarter-final contest, Krisha was engaged in a keen tussle with Shreya Chary and both shuttlers gave it their best shot.

Krisha after losing a close first game produced a remarkable fight back and showed more aggression as she went on to win the next two games to clinch a hard-earned 14-15, 15-10, 15-12 victory over Shreya, at the CCI Badminton courts.

On the other hand, Nayshaa was dominant from the start against Anishka Daga and dropped just two points in the entire match and charged to 15-1, 15-1 victory. In an exciting Boys’ under-13 singles encounter, Harmaan Maliye beat back a spirited challenge from Suhaan Sagar to pull off a tough 15-7, 10-15, 15-13 victory.

In the boys’ under-19 competition, the top two seeds Jaidev Menon and Siddhesh Raut safely sailed into the quarter-finals.

Jaidev comfortably defeated Diyan Jain 15-7, 15-6 and Siddhesh tamed Krish Khetwani 15-3, 15-9 in pre-quarter-final matches.