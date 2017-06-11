Kohli is a great player with a big heart: AB de Villiers

London : They have the highest mutual respect for each other and for AB de Villiers, Indian captain Virat Kohli is a “good guy with a good heart”.

“My take on him (Kohli) is quite simple, really. He’s a world-class player. I know him really well. We’ve played together quite a few years at Bangalore. I respect him even more off the field. Just a good guy with a good heart. I love the way he plays cricket,” one of the modern day greats was grace personified during his praise of a contemporary.

“He is very competitive. He always likes to come out on top. That’s the kind of approach that I also have with my cricket. I like to compete and try and contribute in order for the team to win. He is a top-class player. He is difficult to stop when he gets going,” de Villiers added. However, he insisted that his plans were in place, which was to unsettle Kohli early in his innings.