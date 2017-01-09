Kohli eyes World Cup

Says leading India in WC would be my life’s biggest achievement

New Delhi : Swashbuckling Indian batsman Virat Kohli, who has been recently appointed as the ODI and T20 skipper, has insisted that the biggest achievement of his life would be to lead the country in a World Cup.

Kohli, who is already India’s Test captain, was on Friday appointed as the skipper in the shorter formats of the game too after India’s most successful skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down from the position.

Speaking to BCCI.tv, Kohli said, “Just hearing about the World Cup gives me goose bumps. I have played one and I have played couple of T20 World Cups but to play a World Cup as captain of India would be the biggest achievement of my life.”

Kohli also expressed gratitude to Dhoni for giving him the opportunity for thinking that he is worthy of taking India’s leadership forward in the shorter formats as well.

“I feel very grateful that I have been given this opportunity. I am very thankful to MS Dhoni as well for giving me this opportunity for thinking that I am worthy of taking this responsibility forward. I am very grateful to his contribution in the whole process as well. I have learnt a lot from him in terms of leadership, in terms of conducting myself how to take the team together,” he said.

“I didn’t realize myself when this transition happened, from starting off as a player just wanting to play for India and now having the responsibility to be captain in all three formats,” he said, “For every child it is a dream to just play for the country and this is the biggest day of my life.”

The swashbuckling Indian batsman also asserted that the thing he was most pleased about was the fact that Dhoni would now able to play free cricket.

“It’s a win-win situation for the new captain coming in and having that guy (Dhoni) for advice, for his inputs and for all the cricketing brain that he has. But what I am really happy about and what I am most pleased about is the fact that he will be able to play free cricket. He will be able to express himself as the aggressive MS Dhoni we knew when he came into the team,” he said.–ANI