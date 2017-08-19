Kohli, Dhawan share video on child abuse, request parents to be patient

Scolding children or even inflicting corporal punishment on them, especially as a pedagogical tool, is the norm in India, even though it has been argued, time and again, that this needs to be changed as each child has their own learning pace.

Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan have reacted strongly to a video which is doing the rounds on social media and on WhatsApp. The video shows a child trying to narrate the numbers and being beaten if making a mistake. All three have asked for parents to be patient with their children while maintaining that each child learns at his/her own pace.

Dhawan wrote, “I request parents to be patient with ur kids at all times. Every child learns at his own pace. Pls, refrain from beating/degrading them.” alongside the video. Uthappa tweeted, “This is heart-wrenching. Children shouldn’t be raised this way. This needs to stop. I pray we can raise our kids with love instead of fear.”

The video shows a little girl repeating number 1 to 5 which are written on a notebook while making numerous revisions. The girl pleads to be given a break while claiming she is having a headache and in tears but the women in the video, possibly the parent, continues to get the child to repeat the counting. In the end, the child gets frustrated and tears up even further. Meanwhile, the video has been going viral on WhatsApp and getting plenty of attention.

It is not very clear how the video reached to these cricketers but that is really not a concern. The main concern that Kohli raises is why should a child be treated in this way. Kohli posted the video on his Instagram account and wrote what he felt watching the video. He wrote, “The fact that the pain and anger of the child are ignored and one’s own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful.”

The issue raised by Kohli should not be taken lightly. This kind of behaviour with kids should be dealt with strict punishment. However, not just Kohli or Dhawan, but even Robin Uthappa took up the task to share his feelings about the video. Uthappa wrote, “This is heart-wrenching!! This needs to stop!! Children should never be raised this way. I hope and pray we can grow out of this mentality.”

It’s really good to see that cricketers are coming out, raising such issues. Physical abuse of children is a serious offence and there should not be slightest of doubt that it should be stopped.