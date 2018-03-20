Knights drub Sonics to enter final 

Mumbai : Triumph Knights Mumbai North East stormed into the final of the inaugural T20 Mumbai League by whipping Sobo Super Sonics by 40 runs in Qualifier 1 on Monday.

Triumph Knights rode on a whirlwind 63 in 35 balls from captain Suryakumar Yadav to post a challenging total of 162 for six and then defended it successfully against some poor batting by their rivals who were arrested at 122 in 19.1 overs to emerge triumphant.

The Triumph Knights thus straightaway entered the final, set for March 21, to fight for the top prize of Rs one crore, while Super Sonics will get another chance in Qualifier 2 which is set for Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Openers Shikhar Thakur (22) and Shashank Singh (34) provided a sound start to Triumph Knights innings after they were put in to bat by Super Sonics skipper Abhishek Nayar.

The duo put on 40 runs just past the power play period before losing three wickets in 16 balls to slump to 48 for three.

Nayar picked up two of those by dismissing Thakur and Aditya Dhumal while spinner Dhrumil Matkar packed off Sumit Ghadigaonkar.

Brief scores: Triumph Knights Mumbai North East 162 for 6 (Shashank Singh 34, Suryakumar Yadav 63; Abhishek Nayar 2 for 19) beat Sobo Super Sonics 122 all out in 19.1 overs (Akarshit Gomel 32, Prasad Pawar 27; Dhrumil Matkar 25; Pratik Dhabolkar 2 for 34, Aditya Dhumal 2 for 23, Kalpesh Sawant 3 for 13) by 40 runs.