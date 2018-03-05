KKR skipper, Karthik hopes to lead from front

Mumbai : Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was on Sunday appointed captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Robin Uthappa his deputy for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Karthik said he would like to emulate current India skipper Virat Kohli and lead from the front.

“Virat is a captain who leads by his action. He is somebody who shows with his performance and that is something that I can try and emulate — lead by example rather than speaking, go on the ground and show with the scores or the way I play etc,” Karthik told reporters here.

He also said that even if he does not look aggressive, there is aggression deep inside and he would not change that while leading the side.

“In terms of being aggressive captain, I am not aggressive outwardly by nature, but that does not mean I am not aggressive inside.

“While playing a game, I am one of those guys who don’t even speak to the opponents, before the game or in the lead up to the game, these are some of the qualities which I have and these are the ways I show aggression.”

Present on the occasion were KKR’s CEO, Venky Mysore, and Karthik himself.

Karthik, who is a part of the India squad or the triangular T20 series in Sri Lanka, added, “When the situation is tough be there and do the best.

“I look eye to eye, and do small things that matter, I may not show it from body language, but I know deep down I am thoroughly aggressive in the way I play cricket and I would like to take that forward.”

KKR have young pacers such as Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, who have made a mark in the U-19 World Cup, which India won.

Asked what advice he would give the two Karthik said, “Definitely not just concentrate on pace, that’s just one aspect of fast bowling. At this stage in a situation like IPL you need variations and you need to be thinking ahead of the batsmen.

“We had Heath Streak as bowling coach and he was very efficient and I know he has the potential to help these youngsters and they have lot to learn from him as a bowling coach and they are in safe hands, and with somebody like Jacques Kallis, who is an all-rounder, he would be giving right advice as well.”