Kiwi teenager Kerr slams 232 to break women’s ODI record

Dublin: New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr on Wednesday shattered Belinda Clark’s 21-year-old record for the highest score in women’s ODI as she smashed 232 not out in a match against Ireland here.

The 17-year-old Amelia, opening the New Zealand innings, hit a whopping 31 fours and two sixes in her 145-ball unbeaten knock that took her side to 440 for 3 after electing to bat first in the third ODI here.

The earlier record of 229 not out in the name former Australian captain Belinda was set when Amelia was not even born.

Belinda had made 229 not out against Denmark in Mumbai in December 1997. The Wellington-born Amelia, who made her debut in 2016 against Pakistan, has played 19 ODIs and nine T20Is before Wednesday’s match.

Before this match, Amelia’s highest score was 81 not out and that was her lone fifty-plus innings. She has also taken 31 ODI wickets.