KIWI CRUSH : Ramkumar, Yuki power India to 4-1 win over New Zealand in Davis Cup

Pune : A lanky Ramkumar Ramanathan was fluent in his win over Finn Tearney while Yuki Bhambri struggled past Jose Statham as India completed an emphatic 4-1 victory over New Zealand in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie, here today.

Ramkumar sealed the tie for the hosts by thumping Tearney 7-5 6-1 6-0 in two hours in the fourth rubber before Yuki won the dead fifth rubber against Statham 7-5 3-6 6-4 in one hour and 55 minutes.

India now play second round tie at home in April against Uzbekistan, who got past South Korea in their first round away tie.

The 22-year-old from Chennai, with a singles world ranking of 276, was lifted shoulder high by all his team members after his superb show and the entire team made a lap of the stadium with the Indian tricolor.

The resounding victory for India also signaled the end of Anand Amritraj’s three-year reign as the team captain as he will be replaced by Mahesh Bhupathi for the second round tie against Uzbekistan.

India had taken a 2-0 lead on the first day when Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar clinched their singles rubbers against Tearney and Statham respectively.

New Zealand clinched the doubles rubber yesterday when Artem Sitak and Michael Venus got the better of Indian veteran Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan.

Ramkumar clinched a closely fought 51-minute first set and Tearney’s game went to pieces thereafter as the Indian seized on the opportunities and ran away with the second and third sets.

The 22-year-old Chennai-born 276-ranked Ramkumar fired 12 aces but also committed nine double faults as compared to Tearney’s 16.

The Kiwi player committed a staggering 10 double faults in the opening set, including three in the 12th game in which he was decisively broken by his Indian opponent.

The 6-foot-2-inch tall Indian youngster also had to dig himself out of the hole in two service games in which he faced break points. He saved three in the fifth game in which he committed the first of his two double-faults with the help of his strong first serve clocked at over 200 kmph.

Later he saved the fourth in the 11th game with his fifth ace to lead 6-5 before Tearney self-destructed when serving to be in the set for the second time by committing three double faults, including the last one when he was down 15-40, to hand over the set on a platter to the Indian. The Kiwi kept the Indian guessing on his serve by alternating between following it to the net and staying behind, but did not have the consistency or power in his serves to take full advantage of this hustling tactic.

Ramkumar put only 51 per cent of his first serve in but won 85 per cent points with it as against 82 per cent of his rival’s. Both had four break points apiece and the Indian managed to convert one while Tearney failed with all of his.

Ramkumar, in spite of committing five double faults including three in the third game which he held after saving a break point, raced away with the second set by breaking his error-filled rival’s serve twice – in the fourth and sixth games. In fact the Chennai-born player was lucky that his rival could not convert his mistakes into an advantageous position.

The first break was secured by Ramkumar soon after he made his escape with the help of two unforced errors from Tearney and a net-cord point in his favour as the Kiwi’s forehand drive-volley hit the tape and went out to provide the Indian with three break point chances. Tearney dropped serve by burying his backhand into the net.

‘Very satisfying’

India’s outgoing Davis Cup tennis captain Anand Amritraj sounded extremely plea-sed with the victory and said it exceeded expectations.

“It was very satisfying. I could not have imagined anything better. It worked out as I expected with the focus on singles as I knew doubles was extremely tough. Was hoping for three singles wins, got four, so could not have asked for anything better,” said Anand after winning his fifth and last tie as captain in his three-year stint.

“It was one of the best matches I saw Yuki play even though it was a dead rubber and was played more for pride and the country,’ said Amritraj about Bhambri’s win.

He was all praise for the lanky Ramkumar, after having made the right decision to pick him for one of the singles. “I am very pleased with his performance and hope he gives better and better performance for India.” —PTI