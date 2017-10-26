Free Press Journal
Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu progress to second round in French Open

— By PTI | Oct 26, 2017 10:05 am
File Photo

Paris: Title-contenders Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu crossed the first hurdle to progress to the second round of the USD 325,000 French Open Super Series here. Srikanth, who had clinched his third title of the season at Denmark Open Super Series Premier last week, emerged victories after his opponent Germany’s Fabian Roth retired at0-3 in the opening game.

The World No 8 Indian will face Hong Kong’s Wong Wing KiVincent, whom he had beaten in straight games last week en route to his title. Sindhu, who also has been in good form this season with two titles and a silver at the World Championship, saw off Spain’s Beatriz Corrales 21-19 21-18 to set up a clash withJapan’s Sayaka Takahashi.

Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too made a positive start as he disposed of France’sBastian Kersaudy and Julien Maio 21-12 21-14 in 30 minutes. They will face Denmark’s sixth seed Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding next.


