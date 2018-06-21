Kidambi Srikanth is the sportsperson of the year

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has recieved the ‘Sportsperson of The Year’ title at an event organised by sports media brand, Sports Illustrated. The 25-year-old was honoured for his stupendous performance in 2017, which included 4 superseries crowns apart from ending the last season as World No. 2.

“I am extremely grateful to the magazine for choosing me as the Sportsperson of The Year 2018. It is an honour for me to have received the award in a year where my fellow athletes from different sports have also excelled. This is not just an Award, but it also serves as a reminder for me to work even harder next year and bring more glory to the nation,” said an elated Srikanth. Legendary hockey player Dhanraj Pillay, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, expressed his gratitude for the honour.

“I am humbled with the magazine’s decision to honour me with the Lifetime Achievement Award. I have always believed in working hard and being dedicated towards your sport, and it is a great feeling when people recognise you for it. For me, this Award is not about what I have done in my career, it is about what more I can do for sports in the country,” said 49-year-old Pillay.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who graced the gala awards night, said, “I am very proud to be the Sports Minister of a nation where sports is really growing and we are demonstrating what a great sporting nation we can be. We are sitting on a huge potential of young Indians who can conquer the world which was also visible during our initiative of Khelo India.” “I would also like to congratulate all the award winners and athletes present here for making the nation proud and hope that they can bring more laurels to the nation,” he added.

Srikanth, who is currently ranked as world no. 4, will be seen competing in Malaysia Open, starting June 26.