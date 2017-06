Khar Squash: Upset wins for Shant, Aelina

Mumbai : Seeded lower down the boys’ under-11 order at 9/16, Shaurya Shah and Neil Paswan made premature second round exits, in the Khar Gymkhana-SYSKA Open Squash Tournament, on Saturday.

While top seed Vivaan Bhatia and second seed Siddharth Bhandari eased into the pre-quarter-finals, unseeded Shant Hingorani upset Shaurya Shah 11-1, 11-6 and unseeded Aelina Shah halted Neil Paswan 11-8, 11-5. Also seeded at9/16, Aditya Lokhande would have been another casualty before he rallied to overcome unseeded Prakash Chand 6-11, 11-4, 11-5.

Keshav Hajamavis capped exciting action in the boys’ under-11 second round when he won a neck-and-neck battle over fancied Purav Rambhia of JVPG 12-10, 11-9 in the closest contest in the category. Unseeded Mayur Jadhav and Ajay Pawar fashioned upset wins in Professional Coach pre-quarter-final encounters to end a rewarding day for the underdogs.

Results: Boys U-11 (2nd Rd): Vivaan Bhatia bt Rehan Masand 11-0, 11-0; Priyaan Thakker bt Akshay Narang 11-5, 11-0; Suren Gupta bt Krishiv Gupta 11-7, 11-8; Teerth Jilka bt Arnav Dharia 11-3, 11-6; Shant Hingorani bt Shaurya Shah 11-1, 11-6; Arjun Morey bt Vayun Desai 11-0, 11-1; Aelina Shah bt Neil Paswan 11-8, 11-5; Agastya Bansal bt Akash Chand 11-1, 11-2; Anshuman Jaising bt Rachit Shah 11-3, 11-5; Raayan Hemrajani bt Vihan Chalana 11-4, 11-4; Aditya Lokhande bt Prakash Chand 6-11, 11-4, 11-5; Dhruv Khanna bt Aarav Shah 11-0, 11-2; Kavya Anand bt Karina Phipps 11-2, 11-3; Keshav Hajarnavis bt Purav Rambhia 12-10, 11-9; Siddharth Bhandari bt Arjun Sampat 11-0, 11-4.

Professional Coach (Pre-quarter-finals): Sanjay Pawar bt Abhishek Gamre 11-2, 11-5; Manoj Manjarekar bt Prashant More 11-9, 11-8; Khuman Singh Bhati bt Prashant Mohite 11-6, 11-7; Deepesh Borhade bt Mahendra Salvi 11-8, 11-7; Mayur Jadhav bt Ganesh Kadam 11-9, 6-11, 11-8; Ajay Pawar bt Virendra Pawar 5-11, 11-7, 11-9; Dipesh Jadhav bt Pranay Gaikwad 11-5, 11-5.

Doubles Handicap (1st Rd): Kishore Chawla/Suren D’Souza bt Sakshi Karnani/Saniya Jaggi 11-9, 11-7; Karan Bagadiya/Mohit Kaushal bt Rohan Punamiya/Urmil Sodha 11-10, 5-11, 11-7.