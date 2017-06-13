Khar Gymkhana-SYSKA Open Squash Tournament to be helf from June 16

Mumbai : The Khar Gymkhana-SYSKA Open Squash Tournament, organised by Khar Gymkhana and Indian Squash Professionals, will be held from June 16 to 20.

For registrations log on to www.tournamentsoftware.com. The competition, that marks ISP’s 131st tournament, has 14 categories and includes mixed under-9, boys under-11, boys and girls under-13, boys under-17, girls under-19, boys under-23, men’s open, doubles open, doubles handicap, mixed doubles handicap, men’s over 35, men’s over 40 and Professional Coach.

The matches will be played over best-of-three games up to the pre-quarter-finals, and best-of-five in the quarters, semi-finals and final.