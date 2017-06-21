Khali to inaugurate HP State Olympic Games

Hamirpur : Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar The Great Khali and governor Acharya Devvrat will inaugurate the first ever Himachal Pradesh State Olympic Games, starting Thursday.

The inauguration will be held right after the five-day Olympic Torch Run reaches Hamirpur district, where a number of Bollywood celebrities are also expected to be present during the opening ceremony.

The Himachal Pradesh Olympics Association (HPOA) is presently hosting the HP Olympic Torch Run, which began in Shimla on June 17 and has now reached Kullu. The four-day event will witness tournaments in 11 sporting disciplines — hockey, athletics, boxing, basketball, judo, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, kho-Kho, weight lifting and shooting — which more than 50,000 enthusiasts from across the hilly state are expected to attend. HPOA President Anurag Thakur said: “We are confident that the Games will gather an even bigger number in terms of participation.”