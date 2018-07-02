Khade: I knew I wasn’t done with swimming 

New Delhi : He upstaged an Olympic champion on the comeback trail but one of India’s most accomplished swimmers, Virdhawal Khade, says he had all but “forgotten” how to perform at the big stage owing to the mundanity of a job and injury setbacks.

The 26-year-old, the youngest swimmer from India to qualify for the Olympics at the age of 16 in the 2008 Beijing edition, has risen back to prominence after outpacing Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling in the 100-meter freestyle event at the Singapore National Championships.

A serious knee injury added to his woes and Khade’s career seemed all but over. However, he had other plans. He wasn’t going down without a fight. “I always had swimming at the back of my mind even while working. I knew I wasn’t done. There were a few things like winning a gold medal in the Asian Games, giving the Olympics another crack which was incomplete. I didn’t swim for some 3-4 years. That always kept bugging me,” he said.