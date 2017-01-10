Kerber, Murray to participate in Dubai Tennis championship

Dubai : Dubai Duty Free (DDF), the title sponsor of the annual DDF Tennis Championships, announced here on Monday that world No.1 Andy Murray will participate while seven-time Dubai champion Roger Federer will return after the Swiss ace abstained last year.

The women’s line-up will be led by world No.1 and winner of two Grand Slams in 2016, 28-year old Angelique Kerber from Germany. The female line-up also includes 2012 Dubai champion and world No.3 Agnieszka Radwanska, along with 2015 Dubai champion and world No.4 Simona Halep, reports Xinhua.

Also in the men’s line-up of top ten players will be Dubai defending champion, winner of three Grand Slams and world No.4 Stanislas Wawrinka and two time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, the tournament owners and organisers, said “We are looking forward to some thrilling matches and some great entertainment as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the tournament.”

The 25th DDF Tennis Championships run from February 19 until March 4. The first week of the challenge will be marked by the women’s competition, and the men’s challenge will follow from February 27 onward.

Last year’s tournament saw disappointments and some empty rows in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai-Garhoud as Federer missed the challenge after he underwent knee surgery on his meniscus and because Novak Djokovic suffered from an eye infection forcing the Serb to retire in the semi-finals.–IANS