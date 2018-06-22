Kerala soccer fan leaves home on suicide mission upset over Argentina’s defeat

Kottayam: Upset over Argentina’s poor showing in the ongoing football world cup, a 30-year-old ardent fan of the South American team has left his home here, saying in a note he was going to end his life, police said today.

A search was on for Dinu Alex, missing since he left his home at nearby Arumanoor village last night after Argentina suffered a 0-3 rout against Croatia.

In a suicide note, found in his room, Alex has said he was upset with Argentina’s defeat and was going to end his life, police said.

Police said they along with Fire and Rescue service personnel were also searching in a nearby river as a sniffer dog ran up to the river bank and stopped there.

Father of Alex said his son was a great fan of Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, which has just one point from two games in so far in the world cup in Russia.

This means Argentina will probably have to beat Nigeria in their last game and hope other results go their way to avoid elimination.