Kenisha and Vedika make clean sweep of gold haul

MUMBAI : Otter Club’s aqua queens Kenisha Gupa and Vedika Amin continued in their record-breaking spree as they made clean sweep of all the golds at stake in their respective under-15 and under- 13 events in the 33rd Otters Open Swimming and Diving Championships, held at their swimming pool at Bandra (West) here. While Kenisha ended thus shared 11 new records set out of 16 in the individual events.

In the men’ section, Neel, who took part in just two events – 50m and 100m free style events broke the existing records in both set in 2007 by Varun Divgikar. Neel clocked 0:22.34 secs in the 50m and 0:49.77 in the 100m events.

Kenisha triumphed in 100m breast stroke (1:15..94 secs), 100m butterfly (1:05.47). So too Vedidka, who proved to be class apart while winning the 100m back stroke (1:07.84), 100m free style (0:59.75) and 200m free style (2:09.80).

In the women’s events, Police Swimming Pool’s Aarti Patil, one of the twin sisters- Jyoti being the other- won the 100m freestyle (01:03.23) ,while Otters Muskaan Tolani claimed gold in the 200m individual medley (02:34.44), but both failed to better the old marks.

Khar Gymkhana’s champion swimmer Avatika Chavan bagged gold in the 50m free style event, but her timing (9:26.90 ses) fell short of the existing mark of her Khar Gymkhana stalwart Aditi Dhumatkar’s 0:26. 71.

Results of the record-breaking events:

50 m Free Style (Men): Neel Roy (Khar Gym)- 00:22.34. (Previous Record-:Varun Divgikar (Otters) (2007-00:23.01)

100m Free Style (Men): Neel Roy (Khar Gym)- 00:49.77. (Previous Record:Varun Divgikar (Otters) (2007-00:51.98)/.

100m Back Stroke (Girls U-13): Vedika Amin (Otters)- 01:07.84. (Previous Record :Palak Dhami-GAF) (2017-01:09.36).

100 m Free Style (Girls U-13): Vedika Amin (Otters)- 00:59.75. (Previous Record: Kenisha Gupta (Otters-2016- 01:00.67)

200 m Free Style (Girls U-13): Vedika Amin (Otters)- 02:09.80. (Previous Record: Kenisha Gupta (Otters-2016) -02:12.43).

100m Breast Stroke (Girls U-15): Kenisha Gupta (Otters)- 01:15.94.(Previous Record:Monique Gandhi (Khar Gym) (2012 – 01:16.78).

100m Butterfly Stroke (Girls U-15): Kenisha Gupta (Otters) -01:05.47. (Previous Record:Avantika Chavan (Khar Gym) (2012-01:06.19).

200m Free Style (Girls U-15): Kenisha Gupta (Otters)- 02:07.69. (Previous Record:Kenisha Gupta (Otters) (2017 – 02:09.83).

4 x 50 m Medley Relay (Girls U-13-15): Otters A 02:05.18 . (Previous Record:Khar Gym (2012- 02:10.52).