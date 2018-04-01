Kekoo Nicholson BSAM Billiards from Monday

Mumbai : Keen to keep alive the memory and to pay homage to their late President, Kekoo Nicholson, the Cricket club of India (CCI) has decided to sponsor and host the BSAM Billiards League, for a period of three years, starting with the forthcoming edition, which is scheduled to commence on Monday.

The BSAM readily accepted CCI’s proposal and has decided to give their annual league a new title, which would be known as the ‘CCI Kekoo Nicholson BSAM Billiards League 2018’.

Nicholson, who passed away late last February, was an avid sports enthusiast and a great supporter of billiards and snooker for over two decades.

A player himself, Nicholson competed in various tournaments and also represented the CCI teams in the billiards and snooker leagues and also provided a helping hand to cue sports by sponsoring many tournaments under his company’s banner of Selvel.

A total of 28 teams will be participating in this year’s Billiards league, with the first week of matches scheduled to start from Monday, April 2.