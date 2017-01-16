Kashyap injured

On a comeback trail after his long injury lay off, Indian shutter Parupalli Kashyap has been again ruled out of action for three months after suffering a shoulder injury during the Premier Badminton League final here.

Kashyap suffering a labrum tear in his match against H S Prannoy in the finals. Kashyap took the court against Mumbai’s Prannoy in the first men’s singles. retrieve the shuttle and ended up hurting his shoulder. “I have to go the hospital and get an MRI done and then I will know what next.”