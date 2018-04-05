Kashmir comment: Afridi invites wrath of Indian cricketers

New Delhi : Hitting back at Shahid Afridi for his controversial comments on Kashmir, India cricketer Suresh Raina and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar today asked the former Pakistan batsman to advise the Pakistan Army that it stops supporting extremists for maintaining peace in the Valley.

On Wednesday Raina, who has roots in Kashmir, took to twitter to offer advise to Afridi. “Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence,” Raina wrote on the social networking site.

Javed Akhtar also expressed the same sentiments.

“Dear Mr Afridi , since you want to see a peaceful JK sans any human rights violations could you please see to it that pak terrorists stop infiltrations n pak army stops supporting the separatists by closing down the training camps. It will greatly help in solving the problem,” wrote the veteran artist.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli said being an Indian, country’s interest was paramount to him. “As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure,” Kohli told reporters on the sidelines a training session at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Former India captain Kapil Dev said that Afridi’s comment does not even deserve a reaction. “I have no time for him. Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to such people. If somebody sitting in one corner of the world says something, I think the best thing is not to react to it,” Kapil Dev said.

Pak invites Eng after 13 years

Islamabad : Pakistan’s interior minister has invited the England cricket team to tour the country for the first time since 2005, after a successful visit by the West Indies amid improved security boosted hopes of an international revival. A visit by a major Test-playing nation such as England would be hugely significant, in terms of both cricket as well as Pakistan’s wider security and the message it hopes to send about its crackdown on extremism and militancy. Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal extended the invitation to UK High Comissioner Thomas Drew on Tuesday, urging the international community to recognise the strides Pakistan has made.