Karun Nair: From underdog to record holder 10 facts every cricket fanatic should know!

The name Karun Nair will remembered for a very long time by cricket fans all around India. Karun Nair has become the second Indian batsman after former opener Virender Sehwag to slam a triple century.

Karun Nair, who plays for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy, also joined cricket legends like Gary Sobers and Bob Simpson by becoming only the third Test batsman to convert his maiden Test hundred into a triple century.

He has also joined the 300 league with the famous Chris Gayle. Chris Gayle is one of only four players who have scored two triple centuries at Test level, 317 against South Africa in 2005, and 333 against Sri Lanka in 2010.

Karun Kaladharan Nair who was born 6 December, 1991, plays for Karnataka and India. He started playing cricket at age 10.

Having previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, he was signed up by the Delhi Daredevils in 2016.

Karun Nair made his Test cricket debut in 2016 against England. He became the third player in international cricket history to convert his maiden century into a triple century.

He came into the India side after Ajinkya Rahane was injured midway through England’s 2016-17 tour of India. He failed in his first two innings, but in his third, at Chennai, became the second Indian to score a Test triple-hundred.

As Karun Nair being in good form, he will now eye for the middle order in ODI team of India. This can be it for test carrier of Rohit Sharma & Goutam Gambhir. Rahane and Sikhar Dhawan from now will be on watch list and may be they have the option perform or perish.

10 Facts you should know about Karun Nair: