Karen’s double strikes inspires Bodyline win

Mumbai : Former India Under-14 captain Karen Pais played the lead role by scoring a brace of goals which inspired Bodyline FC to a thumping 4-0 win against Steadfast FC in semi-final match of the Deserve Builder & Devolopers-RCF Premier Cup Football Tournament, organized by RCF Colony Boys Krida and Sanskrutik Mandal, and played at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur.

Karen received good support from her teammates with Amisha scoring the opening goal and later Kimberley Fernandes netting the third goal as Bodyline completed a one-sided victory.

In the second semi-final encounter, Fr. Agnel got the better of Football Leaders 5-3 via the tie-breaker penalty shootout after the match finished in a goalless stalemate.