Kalmadi, Chautala IOA life presidents

Chennai : Scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala were made honorary life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) here on Tuesday.

The decision to appoint both the former IOA presidents was taken at the IOA’s Annual General Body Meeting here. Chautala is the former Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) chief and his term at the helm of IOA was full of controversy.

Kalmadi, whose conduct around the 2010 Commonwealth Games came under scrutiny, has also helmed the national Olympic association for multiple years.

— Govt in shock —

Sports Minister Vijay Goel has said that the government is shocked. “We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh kalmadi and Abhay Chautala Life Presidents of the IOA which is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges. In fact IOA was suspended by IOC (international Olympic Council) when Abhay Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected as office bearers of IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management.”