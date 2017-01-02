Kaif trolled for doing ‘Surya Namskar’, answers back critics

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after uploading pictures of him doing ‘Surya Namaskar’.

Kaif posted four pictures of his workout which inlcuded ‘Surya Namaskar’ — a yoga posture. The photographs invited snide remarks from twitter trolls with some accusing him of viloating his religious beliefs.

“Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment. #KaifKeFitnessFunde,” he had tweeted last Friday.

Although a lot of Twitter users defended Kaif, the uproar prompted the former India batsman to defend his actions. The former India batsman, who has played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs hit back at the trolls saying that physical exercise has got nothing to do with religion. “In all 4pics,I had Allah in my heart. Cant understand what doing any exercise, Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL,” he tweeted.

Kaif, who had played first-class cricket for Chattisgarh this season, had earlier in the week stood behind speedster Mohammed Shami who was attacked by trolls who found the evening gown of his wife as “inappropriate.”–PTI