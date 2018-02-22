Justin Trudeau India visit: Canadian PM and children play cricket with Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, see pics

New Delhi: Amidst all the controversy surrounding Justin Trudeau’s invitation to Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal for a dinner reception, the Canadian Prime Minister was seen spending some spare time along with his children by playing cricket at Delhi’s Modern School cricket ground.

Trudeau, who is on a week-long visit to India accompanied with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien and a delegation of ministers, is spending the day in the national capital today.





After visiting Jama Masjid, Trudeau along with his children were seen having some leisure time as they played cricket with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin. Azharuddin, and several others can be seen fielding while Kapil Dev bowls to Trudeau’s son.

On Wednesday, the Trudeau family had visited Amritsar’s Golden Temple, along with his wife and children before meeting the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, where, the latter shared the concerns about militancy issue related to the separatist movement of Khalistan.

Earlier, Trudeau and his family also visited Agra, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.