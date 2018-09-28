Journalist blames Shoaib Malik for Pakistan’s Asia Cup failure, Sania Mirza hits back with epic reply

After a journalist tried to put the blame of Pakistan’s exit from Asia Cup 2018 on Shoaib Malik, his wife Sania Mirza came out in his support and hit back at the journalist. The Pakistani journalist tried to troll Shoaib Malik with the tweet saying, “Someone should ask Shoaib Malik if he has impressed Sania Mirza, can he play for the team in the next tournament? After pleasing his wife, can he do what the nation expects from him?”

To this, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza gave an epic reply saying the journalist was watching a different Asia Cup tournament. Sania replied to the comment, “Arre bechaara.. clearly the poor guy has been watching a different Asia Cup.” Have a look at the tweet below.

Arre bechaara.. clearly the poor guy has been watching a different Asia Cup!! https://t.co/c6JV6IHE8Y

— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) September 26, 2018

Post this, the journalist deleted his original tweet from Twitter. Shoaib Malik was one of the star performers of Pakistan’s team in the Asia Cup 2018, and scored 9, 19, 51, 78 and 30 runs respectively in five matches that Pakistan played. In the last Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the former lost by 37 runs.

The match was considered a virtual semi-final and Pakistan’s defeat led to their exit from the Asia Cup 2018, while Bangladesh went into the final to play against India. Bangladesh set a target of 240 for Pakistan with the help of Mushfiqur Rahim’s (99) and Mohammad Mithun (60).

In response, Pakistan could only reach 202 for 9 wickets in 50 overs in spite of 83 by Imam-ul-Haq. Mustafizur Rahman’s 4-wicket haul came led Bangladesh’s surge in the second innings. The Asia Cup 2018 final will be played between Bangladesh and India today at Dubai International cricket stadium.