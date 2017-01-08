Joshi, Padhye shocked

Mumbai : Men’s 60+ top seed Avinash Joshi of Pune and women’s 50+ top seed Sneha Padhye of Mumbai Suburban were shocked in the semi-finals of the JVPG Maharashtra State Veterans Table Tennis Championship, at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana on Saturday.

Fourth seed Jayant Kulkarni of Mumbai Suburban rallied from 1-2 to upset Joshi 14-12, 9-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4 to set up a title clash with third seed Prakash Kelkar who halted second seed Suhas Dandekar in the other semi-final.

Unseeded Suhasini Bakre of Pune stunned Sneha Padhye 11-6, 11-4, 11-8 to set up a title clash with second seed Neeta Kulkarni of Mumbai Suburban who beat third seed Nutan Dhikale of Nashik 11-6, 11-6, 12-10. Women’s 40+ top seed Shilpa Bhole of Mumbai Suburban was the surprise loser after going down to unseeded Bibiana Lopes in straight games in the quarter-finals.

Men’s 40+ top seed Upendra Muley of Kothrud, Pune escaped to a hard-fought 14-12, 13-11, 5-11, 14-12 win over formidable Manish Rawat of Solapur in one of the most absorbing matches of the day. Leading 2-1, Mulye lived dangerously in the crucial fourth game and fell behind at 9-10 and 11-12 before terminating the suspense with a smash. Mulye will play unseeded compatriot Rohit Chaudhary who earlier shocked third seed Dr. Nitin Toshniwal of Solapur in the quarter-finals.