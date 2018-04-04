JMJ edges Maurya to make Div-II final

Mumbai : JMJ Sports advanced to the final after they managed to defeat Maurya Youngsters FA 4-3 via the penalty shootout tie-breaker in the Second Division semi-final match of the MDFA Leagues 2017-18 and played at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel on Tuesday. The scores were tied 1-all at the end of regulation period.

Rohan Kadam put JMJ Sports in front with a strike in the 25th minute and could have easily won by a comfortable margin had they converted all the chances that came their way. Instead to conceded a soft goal when their defence was left wanting and allowed Akhil Shetty to snatch a later equaliser for the Maurya Youngsters and take the match to the tie-breaker.

In the penalty shootout duel, JMJ Sports successfully converted through Merwyn Fernandes, Daniel Fernandes and Raunak Killinger. JMJ Sports goalkeeper Scott Moares made three fine saves to help his team to seal the win. Akhil Shetty and Akshay Agarwal were the only Maurya players who scored from the ‘spot’.

Having lifted the Third Division title last season, JMJ Sports Club could repeat the feat as they in the final will take on the winners of second final to be played between Mother Theresa Foundation and Silver Innings FC, which is scheduled to be played later.