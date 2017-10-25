Free Press Journal
Jiwanjot's double century steers Punjab to 396/2

Jiwanjot’s double century steers Punjab to 396/2

— By Press Trust of India | Oct 25, 2017 12:14 am
Porvorim : Opener Jiwanjot Singh struck double-century and Anmolpreet Singh hit a ton as Punjab reached 396 for two on the opening day of their Group D Ranji Trophy match against Goa.

Punjab has no points from two outings so far, having lost a match and conceding a lead in another.  Other Group D matches: Himachal Pradesh vs Services Himachal Pradesh 1st innings: 273/5 in 90 overs (Nikhil Gangta 89 batting, Ankush Bains 68; Vikas Yadav 3/79). Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha     Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 246/3 in 89.2 overs (Amandeep Khare 116 batting, Ashutosh Singh 113; Umesh Yadav 3/44).

Siraj celebrates India call-up


Shimoga (Karnataka) : Mohammed Siraj celebrated his India call-up with a four wicket haul as Hyderabad dismissed Karnataka for 183 on the first day of a Ranji Trophy group A encounter. At stumps, Hyderabad were 51 for 3 with Kolla Sumanth unbeaten on 34.Siraj grabbed 4 for 42 in 15 overs as India international KL Rahul was castled by medium pacer Ravi Kiran for 4 runs. He looked rusty during his 27-ball stay at the crease.

