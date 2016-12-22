Jitender, Akhil finally granted permission to turn Pro boxers

New Delhi : Commonwealth Games gold-medallist boxer Akhil Kumar and his Asian bronze-medallist protege Jitender Kumar’s wait has finally ended with their employers, Haryana Police, granting them permission to turn professional.

Both Akhil and Jitender are serving DSPs in the Haryana Police and had been waiting for permission to turn professional. They had met the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Sports Minister Anil Vij to present their case.

The duo’s efforts finally bore fruit. “I would like to thank our state government and police department for giving us permission and allowing us to turn professional. Very soon we will sign up with IOS boxing promotions and start new innings as a professional boxer,” Akhil said.

The two boxers had created ripples at the Beijing Olympics eight years ago by making the quarterfinals.

They will soon finalise a deal with Infinity Optimal Solutions (IOS), who are India promoters of the reigning WBO Asia Pacific champion Vijender Singh.

Neerav Tomar, MD IOS Boxing Promotions, said, “We are happy that after Vijender Singh our two Olympic quarter finalists have got permission from their sports government and state police department to turn professional.”