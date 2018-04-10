Jindal Academy records 2nd successive victory

Mumbai : Jindal Squash Academy recorded their second straight win defeating Navi Mumbai Squash 3-2 in a Group-B round-robin league match of Hyatt Regency – Mumbai Inter-Club Squash League 2018, orgainsed by the Indian Squash Professionals and played at the Hyatt Regency courts.

The Jindal Academy team with 60 points from 2 matches currently occupy the top position in the group, while this was the second loss for Navi Mumbai, who had earlier lost to hosts Hyatt Regency by a similar margin.

Navi Mumbai with a tally of 40 points also from 2 games are placed second ahead of Hyatt Regency who have 30 points from 1 game. Khar Gymkhana who had lost to Jindal in the only game played sit at the bottom with 20 points.

Later in a Group-A encounter, Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club sailed smoothly to a 3-2 win against Goregaon Sports Club to register their first win in the 4-team group. JVPG started with a flourish and won the first three rubbers to secure their win. Both JVPG and Goregaon with 50 points each from 2 games are the joint leaders followed by Otters Club (30 points) and IIT Mumbai (20 points) in third and fourth positions.

Earlier, Sandeep Paswan put Jindal on the winning track, when he comfortably defeated M. Singh 11-9, 11-4 in the singles, opening rubber. But Navi Mumbai fought back and levelled scores when their doubles combination of R. Sheshadri and Vijay Darak overcame the Academy duo of Rajiv Gupta and Sandeep Paswan 11-10, 11-4 in the second rubber.

However, Jindal Academy went on to win the next two ties to clinch their victory. Their doubles pairing of Arjun Singh and Avinash Yadav did well to put it across the JVPG combo of Kailash Bhatt and Vijay Darak winning by a 11-6, 11-9 margin before Deepak Mandal rallied from the loss of the opening game to score a hard-earned 9-11, 11-9, 12-10 win against Rahul Arora in the fourth rubber and seal their success.

JVPG earned a consolation win when the Jindal’s doubles pair of Hasrat Mohd. and Puneet Pareek lost to Arun Sharma and Inderpal Singh in three games at 6-11, 11-7, 5-11.