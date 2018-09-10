Jimmy fined for showing dissent

London : England pacer James Anderson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the second day of the ongoing fifth Test against India here.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016, the ICC said in a statement.

The incident happened in the 29th over of India’s innings when Anderson snatched his cap from umpire Kumar Dharmasena and then spoke to him in an aggressive manner following an unsuccessful LBW review against India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday.

He was found to have breached Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match”.