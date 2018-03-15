Jhulan back for T20’s

New Delhi : Veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami was named in the Indian women’s team for the T20 tri-series involving Australia and England with Harmanpreet Kaur back as the leader. The tri-series will be played between March 22-31.

Taniya Bhatia will keep the wickets just like she had done during the South Africa T20s while there aren’t too many changes in the team. Smriti Mandhana will be Harmanpreet’s deputy. Veteran Rumeli Dhar has also retained her place in the squad after a decent show against the Proteas women.

Ssquad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram.