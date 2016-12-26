Vadodara: Jharkhand secured a crucial first innings lead, courtesy smart batting from the lower-order batsmen, even as Haryana was fighting hard in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals on Sunday. Starting the day at a solid 228 for three, Jharkhand’s first innings folded at 345 as they took a 87-run lead over their opponents with Virat Singh (107) scoring his second first class century. Virat had started at 81 even as his partner Ishank Jaggi (77) could not add a single run to his overnight total. Crucial contributions from Shabaz Nadeem (34) and Rahul Shukla (28) ensured that Jharkhand had enough runs on the board. At the end of day three, Haryana were 146 for two, effectively 59 runs ahead with leg-break bowler Samar Quadri scalping both the Haryana batsmen. Haryana medium paceman Harshal Patel got success in the third over of the day when he bowled both Jaggi and Ishan Kishan (0) on successive deliveries. In his next over, he dismissed Kaushl Singh (0), having him caught behind.
Jharkhand put one foot in semis with 1st innings lead
