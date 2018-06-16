Jayaram marches into US Open quarter-finals 

Fullerton (US) : Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open after defeating Brazil’s Ygor Coelho in a thrilling three-game match in the World Tour Super 300 tournament here.

Jayaram, who is on a comeback trail following a long injury lay-off, recovered from an opening game loss to see off Brazil’s Ygor Coelho 19-21, 21-12, 21-16 in a 50-minute men’s singles clash.

The former World No 13 Indian, who had unfortunately pulled his hamstring at the Senior National Championship last year and had to skip many tournaments, will face Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee next. Jayaram started off well as he opened up slender leads of 3-1 and 8-6 before moving to a 15-12 advantage.