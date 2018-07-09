Japan’s Momota lifts Indonesia Open trophy

Jakarta : Japan’s Kento Momota defeated Danish World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen 21-14, 21-9 on Sunday to win the Indonesia Open badminton tournament, a BWF Tour 1000 event.

Winning the title marks a huge turnaround in the recent fortunes of the 23-year-old Japanese star shuttler. Momota, a former World No. 2 who was suspended for just over a year by the Nippon Badminton Association (and missed the Rio Olympics) after admitting in early 2016 that he had visited an illegal casino in his homeland, struggled at the start of his comeback

last year.

On Sunday, Momota rolled to a straight sets win over Axelsen, who had rallied for an 18-21, 21-14, 21-11 victory over Chinese World No. 3 Shi Yuqi in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The women’s doubles title went to Japanese Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirot, who defeated compatriots Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-14,

16-21, 21-14.

The women’s singles title was won by Chinese Taipei’s top seed Tai Tzu Ying, who defeated Chinese fifth seed Chen Yufei 21-23, 21-15, 21-9 in 54 minutes.