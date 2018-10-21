Jamshedpur FC vs Atlético de Kolkata ISL 2018-19 LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 prediction
Jamshedpur FC have made more than just a decent start to their campaign in the Indian Super League and will look at the massive home advantage to see them through against ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi on Saturday.
Jamshedpur FC’s unbeaten start will be on the line when pay against ATK in an ISL regular season match. Jamshedpur FC are certainly beaming with confidence ahead of this match-up. And why not, they won the season opener 0-2 against Mumbai City all thanks to Mario Arques and Pablo Morgado.
ATK on the other hand started their two-game losing streak against Delhi Dynamos in their last game. Balwant Singh and Noussair El Maimouni scored on either side of Pritam Kotal’s strike in the 54th minute. Before that match, ATK failed to score in their first two defeats against Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United respectively.
Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Atlético de Kolkata ISL 2018-19 Live telecast on these channels.
The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Atlético de Kolkata will be aired on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3).
Jamshedpur FC vs Atlético de Kolkata ISL 2018-19 will be Live streaming online on these apps.
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Airtel TV and Jio TV.
Here is the dream XI for Jamshedpur FC vs Atlético de Kolkata.
Chowdhury (GK), Jairu, Tiri, Gaikwad, Mangang, Arques, Aibor, Johnson, Vieira, Sena Ralte, Halder