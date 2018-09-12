Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2018 Eliminator LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will aim to qualify to second qualifier, and both of them will face each other in the Eliminator of the CPL 2018 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday. Both teams have played eight matches against each other with the Tallawahs leading the scoreline 5-3.

Watch Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Eliminator round CPL 2018 telecast on these channels.

The match between Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots played at Providence Stadium, Guyana and will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Eliminator round CPL 2018 will be streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Expected Playing XI of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle (c), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mahmudullah, Devon Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Ben Cutting and Sheldon Cottrell.

Expected Playing XI of Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell (C), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Steven Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Ross Taylor, Rovman Powell and David Miller.