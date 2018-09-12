JAM vs SKN CPL 2018 Eliminator: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The Caribbean Premier League 2018 (CPL 2018) has reached its last stage and today the Eliminator match will take place. The match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana and will start from 3:30 A.M. (IST) tonight (September 13).

Jamaica Tallawahs (Tallawahs) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Patriots) will play against each other and the team who wins will qualify for Qualifier 2 match. The losing team will be out of the tournament while the winning team will play against Trinbago Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 match. While Tallawahs is lead by Andre Russell, Patriots has Chris Gayle as the captain.

Here are the possible players who can be part of Tallawahs in today’s match.



Jamaica Tallawahs: David Miller, Andre Russell (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Steven Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips (wk), Johnson Charles, Ross Taylor, Rovman Powell

Both the teams have given almost equal performance in the tournament. Tallawahs played 10 matches and bagged 6 wins because of which they were on the 3rd position on the points table, while Patriots bagged 5 wins from 10 matches and fixed 4th position on the points table. The match will decide the future of both the teams in the tournament and will be a nail-biting one.

Here are the possible players who can be part of Patriots in today’s match.



St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle (c), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Mahmudullah, Anton Devcich, Ibrahim Khaleel (wk), Fabian Allen, Ben Cutting, Alzarri Joseph, Jeremiah Louis, Tabraiz Shamsi.