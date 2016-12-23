Jagtap, Mehra clinch CCI title

Mumbai : Fourth seed Aditya Jagtap of Mumbai shocked second seed Gaurav Nandrajog of Delhi for the men’s crown while third seed Vikas Mehra of Tamil Nadu upset top seed Yohann Surti of Mumbai to clinch the boys’ under-19 title, in the 73rd CCI-Western India Open Squash Tournament, at the Cricket Club of India.

Top seed Navmi Sharma won the girls under-17 crown and third seed Aditi Prasad was the girls’ under-19 champion. Rishad Pandole of CCI clinched the Masters over-35 title, while Anil Bhagat of Delhi won the Masters over-45 title.

Jagtap won his maiden CCI men’s title following an impressive 5-11, 13-11, 12-10, 12-10 win in a one hour championship round that was marked by long rallies and brilliant shots. Mehra stunned Surti 8-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-7, 17-15 in a thrilling boys’ under-19 final that went down to the wire.

The experienced Nandrajog won the opening game with confidence and looked set to live up to his reputation until Jagtap steadily crept back into the game while delighting and thriving on backhand nicks and drops that earned him a slew of winners that aided his success. Jagtap initiated a change in fortunes from 4-6 in the second game to win it 13-11 with a brilliant backhand drop and went up 2-1 after winning the third game again over extra points in a neck-and-neck battle.

Former champion Nandrajog went up 7-2 in the crucial fourth game, an advantage he desperately needed to keep his hopes alive, until Jagtap once again crawled back to draw level at 10-all with a stunning backhand drop. He reached match ball with another winner and sealed victory with a delightful forehand nick from the back court that made the win all the more sweet.