Home / Sports / Jaggi’s 127 takes J’khand to 311-6 against Haryana on day 2

— By Press Trust of India | Oct 26, 2017 12:13 am
Ranchi : Ishank Jaggi (127) cracked a superb century to power Jharkhand to 311 for 6 in their first innings against Haryana on the second day of a Ranji Trophy group B encounter.

Jaggi and Ishan Kishan (83) forged a 190-run partnership for the fifth wicket to ressurect Jharkhand’s first innings after they were reduced to 60-4 in reply to Haryana’s 208 early today. Seamers Ajit Chahal (2/68) and Ashish Hooda (2/69) took two wickets each after Jharkhand resumed their innings at an overnight 14-0.

At stumps, Shahbaz Nadeem (21) was giving company to Jaggi with Jharkhand leading by 103 runs.


Earlier, opener Nazim Siddiqui (22) doubled his overnight score before he was caught and bowled by Hooda, while newman Virat Singh lasted only five balls before he was trapped infront of wicket by Chahal in the 14th over. Skipper Sourabh Tiwary too couldn’t do much as his 14- ball stay was cut short by Hooda as Jharkhand slipped to

40-3. The other opener SS Rathour survived for some time and scored two boundaries but he too perished in the 26th over with Rohilla taking his catch off Chahal. Jaggi and Kishan then dug their heels to script the recovery, playing 42.1 overs before A S Sandhu dismissed the latter as Jharkhand slumped to 250-5. Kaushal Singh (14) was the last man to be dismissed on Wednesday.

