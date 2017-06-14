Jadeja and wife Reeva name their daughter `Nidhyana`

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who recently became father last week, has revealed that he and his wife Reeva Solanki have named their daughter ‘Nidhyana’. Jadeja sharede the name of his “bundle of joy and little princess” on his official Twitter account.

“We have named our bundle of joy and little princess “Nidhyana’,” he tweeted. The couple became parents for the first time on June 8. Jadeja got married to Reeva, a mechanical engineer by profession, on April 17 last year in Rajkot.

The news of the couple expecting their first child broke out in March this year when Jadeja, in an interview to leading sports channel, said he had to leave his pregnant wife behind to be a part of the team ahead of their high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The No. 1 Test bowler is currently in England for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy and will be representing India in the semi-final clash against Bangladesh on June 15.