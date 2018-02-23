Ivanka Trump, top N Korean general to attend Games finale

Washington : US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump may come face to face with a top North Korean general, as both are set to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea this weekend.

Ivanka will be leading a high-profile American delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics, being held in Pyeongchang, the White House announced on Thursday.

North Korea will also send a high-level delegation to the event, to be held Sunday, South Korean officials were quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency on Thursday.

Kim Yong-chol, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK)’s central committee, will lead the eight-member delegation, which will stay in the South for three days, according to Seoul’s unification ministry.

President Trump and North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un have been hurtling insults at each other in the last few months. But the tension mellowed down a bit since the Winter Olympics began on February 9 with North Korea participating in it.

US vice president Mike Pence had attended the opening ceremony of the mega event where Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong was also in attendance.

“I am honoured to lead the US delegation to the closing ceremonies of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. We look forward to congratulating ‘Team USA’ and celebrating all that our athletes have achieved. Their talent, drive, grit and spirit embodies American excellence, and inspire us all,” Ivanka, 36, said.

Other members of the delegation include James E Risch, Chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counter-terrorism, Sarah H Sanders, Press Secretary and General Vincent K Brooks, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and US Forces Korea.