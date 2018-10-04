It’s the Shaw show! Twitterati hail Prithvi Shaw for becoming youngest Indian to hit Test debut century

Mumbai boy Prithvi Shaw hits a maiden Test century during 1st Test against West Indies at Rajkot. With this, Shaw also becomes youngest Indian to hit a century on Test debut. He becomes 4th youngest to hit a century on Test debut and the 2nd youngest after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat for India. Winning the toss, India opted to bat first with Shaw opening alongside KL Rahul. Though KL Rahul departed early, Shaw kept his roots strong and formed a crucial partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Hailing the Mumbaikar, from cricketers to other people posted congratulatory message on social media. Here’s how Twitterati reacted after Prithvi hit Test debut ton.

It's been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018

Ladies & Gentlemen, Meet our one of the Opener, Prithvi Shaw.☺️

#IndvWI

When we see @PrithviShaw many of us are reminded of Gavaskar, Sehwag, Tendulkar et al. But let’s give the youngster credit for being his own man. He’s been an outstanding talent since he scored that 500 in a schools game. Greatness is both born & made. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 4, 2018

This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018

What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India’s test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018

Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018

Earlier, in the day, Shaw hit a 50 off 56 balls to become the youngest Indian cricketers to score Test debut fifty. He also becomes the fifth youngest opener to score a 50 on Test debut. Interestingly, Shaw also had hit a debut century in Ranji and Duleep trophy.